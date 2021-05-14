No masks needed at this retailer if you’re fully vaccinated

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

(ABC4) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave fully vaccinated Americans the green light to put away the mask in most settings.

Many retailers and restaurants are continuing to require face coverings, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not. That includes Target, CVS, and Home Depot, to name a few.

Even the nation’s largest grocery chain – Kroger – is keeping its mask mandate, meaning you’ll need one as you head to your local Smith’s Food and Drug.

But one retailer is approaching the guidance in a new way.

Trader Joe’s, with locations in and around Salt Lake City, says you can leave the face-covering at home if you’re fully vaccinated.

“We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping,” the company says online.

The CDC says you’re fully vaccinated two weeks after you’ve received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or after your one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.