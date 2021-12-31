No injuries reported in hazmat incident in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has finished its investigation into a hazmat incident Friday evening.

Around 8:17 p.m., the department received reports of people having difficulty breathing due to an “unpleasant odor” at 999 South Main St. in Salt Lake City.

Conclusion of HAZMAT incident at 999 South Main. At 8:17pm individuals reported an unpleasant odor causing some difficulty in breathing. The individuals were evaluated and released on scene. The source was a mix of chemicals which were mitigated and are no longer a hazard. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 1, 2022

Crews responded and determined the odor was being caused by a “mix of chemicals.” Officials say the chemicals have been mitigated and there is no longer a hazard.

Those who had reported difficulty breathing were evaluated and later released at the scene.