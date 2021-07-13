No injuries reported after shots fired in Provo, suspects at-large

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for suspects who fired multiple shots at a vehicle in Provo Tuesday evening.

According to the Provo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near 650 W. and 100 N. in Provo around 6 p.m.

A vehicle was shot multiple times, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The shooting is being investigated as having resulted from a road rage incident. The public is not believed to be in danger.

Police are searching for a Hispanic female with blonde hair and glasses and a Hispanic male in connection with the shooting.

“The suspect vehicle was described as a 2000 to 2010 Maroon Nissan Sentra with fire damage to the rear,” the Provo Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Provo Police Department at (801)852-6210

