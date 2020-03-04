No injuries reported after car flips upside down in Roy 3-car crash

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Roy City Police

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – No one was injured during a three-car crash that flipped one car upside down Wednesday morning in Roy.

According to a post on the Roy City Police Department Facebook page, the crash happened just before 12 p.m. at the intersection of 4800 South 1900 West.

All individuals involved were treated evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released.

Delays are to be expected in the area as crews clean up the area.

