No date set for when salons in Salt Lake County will be able to open

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the recent stay home, stay safe order expiring on May 1, many salon owners are wondering if that means they will be able to re-open for clients.

ABC4 asked that question to the Salt Lake County Health Department who said the only thing they know right now is Mayor Jenny Wilson’s order is set to expire on May 1, but they have no date set for when personal service businesses like salons will be allowed to open.

“We are reviewing epidemiology data now and hope to make an announcement in the next day or two about whether the order will be extended, or revised to allow some businesses to reopen with disease prevention precautions in place,” stated Nicholas Rupp, Communications Manager for the Salt Lake County Health Department.

There are other counties, where a stay home, stay safe order was not mandated. Service salons inside those counties made personal decisions on if they should be open or closed and have more control over when they will be accepting clients.

