No cost COVID testing to be available in Magna

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church are inviting the community to be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The tests are for those that do not currently have health insurance and they will need to pre-register for testing here. The testing will be administered in the person’s vehicle.

Testing will be administered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 2840 S. 9000 W. in Magna from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 19th. People with or without symptoms can be tested.

In case people do not have a way to register, they can call the Consulate at 801-359-4766 or 801-971-7305.