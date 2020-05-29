No cost COVID-19 testing for those without insurance

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Those without insurance but feel they need a test for COVID-19 can get testing done for free Friday at the Victor’s Event Center at 2537 South and 3270 West in West Valley City.

The Consulate of Mexico, Utah Department of Health, and other groups are inviting people to come and get tested.

The tests will be administered while the person being tested stays in their car.

Those interested in being tested should schedule an appointment by calling ahead at 801-747-9547, 801-413-3248, or 801-436-7118 (bilingual).