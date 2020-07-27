No cost COVID-19 testing available Friday

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – No cost COVID-19 testing will be available July 31 in West Valley City. The Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City along with Victor’s Event Center, the Utah Department of Health, and the University of Utah Wellness Bus, invites the community to come be tested for COVID-19.

The free testing will take place at Victor’s Event Center located at 2537 S. 3270 W. in West Valley City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who come to the free testing will have their test administered to them in their vehicle. The testing are for those who do not have health insurance. To receive a COVID-19 test, you must schedule an appointment by contacting these numbers: 801-587-7012, option #3 or 801-436-7118 (bilingual).

People with or without symptoms are invited to be tested on Friday.