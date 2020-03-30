No cases of coronavirus at Salt Lake County jail facilities despite recently released inmate who tested positive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office are confirming they have no confirmed cases of coronavirus after a previous inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that an individual recently released from Oxbow Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release issued by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, they stated that while the inmate was at their facility, “he was not tested for COVID-19, never notified jail medical staff of symptoms, nor did he present any signs or symptoms to medical staff which he saw daily.”

“Currently no prisoners are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 in the Oxbow facility,” the press release states. “Prior to the release of the individual, there have been no prisoners quarantined at Oxbow for flu like symptoms in at least the last 12 months.”

Five prisoners in the Metro Jail have tested negative for COVID-19 and there are no pending tests.

“Upon release from the jail, prisoners under medical observation are provided with printed and verbal information about signs and symptoms for COVID-19,” the release further states. “They are encouraged to self quarantine. Lastly, the jail nursing staff notifies the health department with contact information for individuals who are pending test results.”

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they are not aware of any jail nurse confirming a positive COVID test result to any inmate, hospital, or family member and said the jail continues to follow CDC recommendations to prevent COVID-19.