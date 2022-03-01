UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney’s office has announced that no charges will be filed in an officer-involved death that took place in August 2021.

David Leavitt, Utah County Attorney, says there will be no charges filed against two officers from the Major Crimes Task Force for a shooting that resulted in the death of Paul Finn Rasmussen.

Members of the Major Crimes Task Force were following Rasmussen on Aug. 24, who was known to be in possession of a firearm and believed to be distributing narcotics, a press release states.

When officers conducted a traffic stop on Rasmussen in Orem, he evaded officers by driving through a red light and driving recklessly at high speeds, police say.

Officers terminated the pursuit but later located Rasmussen at 935 West 300 North in Provo. When an officer confronted the suspect, police say Rasmussen turned and pointed a gun at the officer.

Another officer on the scene fired multiple rounds at Rasmussen, who was struck multiple times and died from a gunshot wound, a press release states.

Police found a firearm near Rasmussen, and another one located in his clothing.