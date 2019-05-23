Nitro World Games to return to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The Nitro World Games will return to the Beehive State this summer.
The world's best in motorsports will battle for the top spot in their respective sports during the two-day event, August 16th, and 17th. The 17th, which is a Saturday will be open to the public.
"All of the athletes couldn't be more excited that we are heading back to the UMC with NWG and NRX. Utah has been Nitro's home since the beginning and we are excited to continue pushing the limits of action sports right here where it started," said Travis Pastrana, professional motorsports competitor, and stunt performer.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at NitroWorldGames.com. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $79 which afford purchasers exclusive access to a premium elevated viewing deck. General admission tickets are available at $39 while kids' tickets (12 and under) are available at $25.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn't want war with the US
'Instincts just took over': Coach describes stopping gunman
District attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge
State and feds commit to working together to manage public lands
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
-
‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss