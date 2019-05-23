Nitro World Games to return to Utah Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nitro World Games returns to Utah prev next

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The Nitro World Games will return to the Beehive State this summer.

The world's best in motorsports will battle for the top spot in their respective sports during the two-day event, August 16th, and 17th. The 17th, which is a Saturday will be open to the public.

"All of the athletes couldn't be more excited that we are heading back to the UMC with NWG and NRX. Utah has been Nitro's home since the beginning and we are excited to continue pushing the limits of action sports right here where it started," said Travis Pastrana, professional motorsports competitor, and stunt performer.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at NitroWorldGames.com. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $79 which afford purchasers exclusive access to a premium elevated viewing deck. General admission tickets are available at $39 while kids' tickets (12 and under) are available at $25.

