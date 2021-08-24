Nine years later, search for answers continues in Box Elder County woman’s death

MANTUA, Utah (ABC4) – In July of 2012, a 31-year-old woman was reported missing. It took investigators more than two weeks to find the woman’s body. Now, nine years later, authorities are asking for helping answer the questions which remain about the unsolved homicide.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says Jenny Atkinson, then 31, was reported missing on July 23, 2012, from Brigham City. On August 10 of the same year, Atkinson was found dead near Mantua, Utah.

Authorities say there were no obvious signs of foul play, yet an official cause of death could not be determined due to advanced decomposition. The Sheriff’s Office says this case has been worked extensively to determine the circumstances surround Atkinson’s disappearance and death, “but questions still remain.”

Atkinson’s death has been labeled an unsolved murder. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3800 or submit a tip here.

