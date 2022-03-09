UTAH (ABC4) – Snowfall and slush are covering Utah this morning, making the morning commute a slick, dangerous one.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a major nine-vehicle-crash along I-15 in Ogden near 21st Street Wednesday morning.

The northbound lanes along I-15 are currently blocked, officials say.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) confirms the crash left one child in serious condition with several other minor injuries being reported for others. The child was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate travel route if possible with major delays expected.

As Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for most of the state through Wednesday night, highway officials are asking drivers to slow down and avoid traveling when possible.

UHP has reported 26 crashes just on Wednesday morning so far.

For those heading up the mountains, be advised that SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon is currently closed for avalanche mitigation efforts. The estimated reopening time is 8 a.m., but officials say that could change.

UDOT is also warning morning commuters along SR-190 that light snow and slush will start appearing near Ledgemere and will become more intense above Rock House near milepost 8. Snowplows are currently out clearing the roads. Officials are asking drivers to give them space and “please don’t pass them.”

For UHP’s Winter Driving Safety Tips to ensure your commute stays safe and comfortable, click here.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.