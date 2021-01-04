Nine Salt Lake County officials sworn into office Monday

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) –Nine Salt Lake County officials, both elected and re-elected, were sworn into office on Monday afternoon.

The following officials were sworn into office, each giving brief remarks after taking their oaths:

Mayor Jenny Wilson

Council Member Laurie Stringham

Council Member Dave Alvord

Council Member Dea Theodore

Assessor Chris Stavros

Recorder Rashelle Hobbs

Treasure K. Wayne Cushing

Surveyor Reid Demman

Mayor Jenny Wilson to the oath of office first, expressed her gratitude for her Mayoral team who assisted her during her journey to being re-elected to office, as well as the support she received from her family.

Wilson expressed hope for 2021, saying that this year is “the year we will return to hope, vitality, and normalcy in our community.”

The mayor also expressed gratitude for those administering vaccines to frontline workers.

She also addressed administering vaccines in Salt Lake County going forward, saying ” we are now building a machine here at Salt Lake County to county residents, and we will be doing that in concert with our local health partners.”

Wilson also stressed the importance of working across the aisle to deal with issues such as housing, homelessness, and air quality in Salt Lake County, placing particular importance on combatting COVID-19 in the county.

Wilson, who first took the oath of office as mayor in 2019, will now begin her second term as Salt Lake County Mayor. Mayor Wilson was the first woman elected to the Salt Lake County Council, where she served as a council member for 10 years.