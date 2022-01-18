Nine pounds of meth found in Cedar City traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) found 9 pounds of meth in the trunk of a man’s car Jan. 13, as well as another 78 grams of marijuana underneath the center console.

A UHP officer in Cedar City noticed a car going northbound on I-15 with window tint that appeared darker than the legal limit. The officer pulled over the driver at around 10 a.m. at milepost 65.

The driver, who had a California license, did not have any insurance for the car, and the car was not registered in his name.

The officer requested a consent search, which was granted, and initially observed a nugget of marijuana near the front center console,

With probable cause, the officer then searched the rest of the car and found an upholstery tool in the trunk, as well as several upholstery clips with tooling marks on them.

After removing the clips, the officer found several packages meth stashed in the trunk, and promptly arrested the man at around 10:40 a.m. Upon a further search, officers discovered a total of 9 pounds of methamphetamine stashed throughout the car, in addition to 78 grams of marijuana (the driver did not have a medical marijuana card).

The driver was taken to Iron County Jail and is being charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.