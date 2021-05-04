Night flying to continue through May for Hill Air Force Base fighter wings

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Hill Air Force Base, heads up – local night flight training will continue through most of May.

On most weekdays from 10 – 11:30 p.m. through the third week of May, the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct night-flying operations. Hill officials say these times may change based on factors like weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other elements.

Night trainings help Hill’s fighter wings maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. Officials say this training is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in these skills.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.

Hill members have been participating in night flight training for most of the year, causing loud booms across the Wasatch Front in January. The jets have even been known to break the sound barrier, creating a sonic boom.