HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – Hill Air Force Base will begin to conduct local night flying operations with F-35A Lightning throughout the month of September.

After Labor Day weekend, Hill’s active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings can be heard practicing in the dark.

Hill AFB says flying is scheduled to be completed by 11 p.m., but the exact days and times will vary depending on weather, airspace availability and other support elements.

According to Hill, the fighter wings must train at night to maintain combat readiness and weather capabilities. The base limits night flying to what is required to remain proficient in those skills for deployment.

Throughout the past three years, all of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed to parts of the Middle East and remain ready for the call to duty.