SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Super Bowl champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has gotten into the coffee game, and he’s expanding his franchise with two new locations in the Salt Lake City area.

Royal Coffee Roasting already has one location in Riverdale but is planning to open shops in West Jordan and Bluffdale in the near future. The West Jordan location has a grand opening date set for March 17 with free drinks offered all day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shop will be located at 7173 S. Redwood Rd.

“I’m excited to be bringing my passion for great coffee to Salt Lake City…,” said Beckham in a press release. “Coffee has always been a part of my daily routine, and I’m thrilled to extend our Royal family to the Utah market.”

In a press release, Royal Coffee stated it sources its coffee beans from the “best coffee-growing regions around the world.” In addition, the company said it is dedicated to working with coffee growers who use “sustainable farming practices to ensure what they produce is both delicious and environmentally responsible.”

They will also offer various snack and pastry items to complement the coffee, as well as flavored sodas, milkshakes, smoothies, teas (Royal-teas), and infused energy drinks (Supreme Royal Energy).

Royal Coffee said it will also be offering specials for the opening weekend, including “Buy One Drink, Get One Free” on Saturday and a “Free Tumbler Giveaway” on Sunday. On Monday, March 20, all proceeds will be donated to West Jordan High School Athletics.

Royal Coffee Roastings currently has a shop in Riverton at the Mountain View Village shopping center. The chain also has four locations in Las Vegas, Nev.

Check out the Royal Coffee Roasting menu online.