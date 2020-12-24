Nexstar Media Group, parent company of ABC4, and Dish Network reach agreement

IRVING, Texas (ABC4) – Nexstar Media Group Inc., parent company of ABC4, and Dish Network have announced that they have reached a multi-year distribution agreement on Thursday.

This agreement will restore Nexstar’s 164 television stations throughout the country, including Nexstar-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH network subscribers.

WGN America has also announced that it will be launching on DISH Network’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021.

The agreement means that the more than 5 million DISH subscribers will now have access to all content provided by Nexstar television stations and WGN America.

According to a news release, Nexstar says they have completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, telco, and streaming partners.

Local Nexstar television stations and WGN America had been off Dish Network’s satellite systems due to the ongoing negotiations.

“We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming,” Nexstar shared.