New Year’s Eve house fire in Spanish Fork under investigation

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork house fire is under investigation.

Spanish Fork City Fire says it was called to the 400 block of North 200 West at around 1:35 a.m. New Year’s Eve morning for a single-family residence that was on fire.

The initial report said the entire home was on fire but that all occupants had evacuated.

Spanish Fork City Fire, along with Salem City Fire, responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, but not before it destroyed the main level of the home.

The basement also received extensive smoke and water damage.

Authorities say the fire remains under investigation.

