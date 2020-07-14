New wildfire start in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire has started in Weber County Tuesday afternoon. The Mountain Home Fire is reportedly highly visible from cities in Weber County.

Credit: Mehreen Burns











The fire is estimated at 10 acres but is growing. According to officials, no structures are currently threatened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire is located near Coldwater trail head. The fire is burning mostly grass and brush. A helicopter and single engine air tanker are on scene with county and forest resources on scene as well.