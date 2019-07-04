Newsfore Opt-In Form

New wildfire sparks in Spanish Fork Canyon

by: Mercy Owusu

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire sparked near Spanish Fork Canyon Wednesday evening.

The fire now called the Long Hollow Fires started on the north side of Highway 6.

Officials say the fire has burned about 15 acres and is burning on private and U.S. Forest Service land.

Multiple fire engines, a helicopter, and Alta Hotshots are on scene working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a devloping story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

