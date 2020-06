UPDATE: By 5 pm the fire was out and the road was reopened.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info crews are responding to a new fire along I-80 in Tooele County.

Officials are calling the fire the Pacific Fire and say it is an estimated 255 acres.

Resources are currently responding, the cause is unknown at this time.

The fire is affecting the roadways, I-80 has been closed.

WB I-80 at MP 72 Tooele Co.

2 Left Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 4:13 PM

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.