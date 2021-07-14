New ‘very active’ wildfire burning in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a new wildfire burning in Weber County Wednesday evening.
Utah wildfire officials say the fire is burning in Ogden Canyon and describe the fire’s behavior as “very active.”
The fire, dubbed “The Alaskan Fire,” is threatening structures in the area.
These photos show heavy, white smoke billowing above the fire’s location.
The Utah Department of Transportation says SR-39 in Ogden Canyon is closed due to the fire. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Rocky Mountain Power has also reported that nearly 10,000 people are without power near Ogden Wednesday evening. It is unclear if the wildfire is the cause of the power outage.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.