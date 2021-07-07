New wildfire breaks out near Willow Creek Canyon

REDMOND, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Willow Creek Canyon Wednesday evening.

The fire is burning east of Redmond and is estimated to be around 25 acres in size and growing rapidly, according to Utah wildfire officials.

The fire is reported to be “very visible” from Sevier and Sanpete Counties.

Courtesy: @UtahFireInfo

Crews are currently battling the fire both from the ground and from the air.

No further information about the fire, including the cause, has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.