New wildfire breaks out near Willow Creek Canyon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: @UtahFireInfo

REDMOND, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Willow Creek Canyon Wednesday evening.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

The fire is burning east of Redmond and is estimated to be around 25 acres in size and growing rapidly, according to Utah wildfire officials.

The fire is reported to be “very visible” from Sevier and Sanpete Counties.

Courtesy: @UtahFireInfo

Crews are currently battling the fire both from the ground and from the air.

No further information about the fire, including the cause, has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files