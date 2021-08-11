New website launched to help find apprenticeships in Utah

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 01: A “help wanted” sign hangs on a window of a restaurant on June 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The U.S. economy gained a stronger-than-expected 223,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate edged down to an 18-year low. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for an apprenticeship?

Well, you’re in luck, because Utah launched its first apprenticeship website Wednesday.

The site, apprenticeship.utah.gov, will serve as a resource to help interested people find apprenticeships across a variety of industries, with the hopes of addressing growing labor shortages in the state.

“As businesses struggle to hire enough workers, and as many Utahns are striving to earn a living wage, there is no better time to consider apprenticeships,” said Melisa Stark, commissioner of apprenticeship programs.

“Employers can hire employees to start right away and learn on the job, and workers can get paid to train for a lucrative career” Stark adds.

According to the Department of Workforce Services, apprenticeships are beneficial because it allows employees to be trained and gain the necessary certification for future careers and get paid while on the job, all while employers enjoy reduced recruitment costs and a 94% retention rate.

While apprenticeships are typically associated with fields like construction and other trades, they are expanding to other industries such as healthcare and information technology.

Utah currently has more than 4,200 apprentices and 265 registered apprenticeship programs across dozens of industries, a news release sent to ABC4.

If you are interested in learning more about apprenticeship opportunities in Utah, click here.