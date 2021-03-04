New way to report poaching, wildlife crime in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Have information on a possible poacher or other wildlife crime in Utah? Wildlife officers are encouraging you to download a new app that will help them investigate.

The app, UTDWR, is available for both iOS and Android devices. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it was created by Citizen Observer, an organization that provides internet-based communication systems that allow people to report wildlife crimes quickly and easily in a text message format.

These photos show what the app is like:

If you have an iPhone, you can download the free app at http://apple.co/2NCHsIU. Android users can get the app at http://bit.ly/2PfZUb3.

DWR says the new app is already paying off in Utah’s fight against poaching.

“Two buck deer were poached recently in Millard County,” says Captain Wyatt Bubak with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “We got word out through our social media channels and a news release. It didn’t take long before two solid tips came in via the new app. Those tips have been very helpful in moving the case forward.”

DWR says information can be provided anonymously.

“It isn’t required, but we do encourage people to share their name and a way to contact them,” Bubak explains. “Many of our cases take weeks, months or even years to investigate. By providing some contact information, we’re able to follow up with you in case we need more information.”

If you choose to share your contact information, officers routinely work with members of the public to keep reported and personal information confidential.

Bubak says calling the DWR’s Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-3337 is still the quickest way to get in contact with an officer when reporting a wildlife crime, especially a crime that is in progress.

“The new app is also a great way to let us know about a wildlife crime,” he says. “It’s another tool in our toolbox. We hope its ease of use will allow more of the public to join us in the fight against poaching here in Utah.”