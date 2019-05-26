New watchdog group calls on Utahns to engage in tax reform process

New watchdog groups calls on Utahns to engage in tax reform process

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A tax reform task force is set and will soon travel the state to seek input.

A lot of eyes will be watching the process, including a group of concerned citizens that launched a new campaign.

Two members of Utah Legislative Watch join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why they organized and what they hope to see from tax reform.