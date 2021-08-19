New walking bridge set to open in Lehi

New Lehi Pedestrian Bridge spanning across State Route 92 in Lehi, UT. (Courtesy of the Utah Transit Authority)

LEHI (ABC4) – Just another reason to take a stroll around town — a new pedestrian bridge will be opening this Saturday in Lehi.

City officials say the new bridge will be a part of the “Rail Trail,” connecting the North and South sections of State Route 92, also known as Timpanogos Highway.

Officials say the new bridge will “increase access to current and planned transit centers, including the future Point of the Mountain transit corridor.”

Lehi Pedestrian Bridge connects the North and South sections of State Route 92 and aims to encourage use and better access to public/alternative methods of transportation. (Courtesy of Lehi City)

Lehi officials are aiming to help trail users by, “Providing a critical link between Salt Lake and Utah Counties by connecting the Murdock Canal and Historic Utah Southern Rail-Trails to the Point of the Mountain Trail, Lehi City trails and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

The bridge was first proposed back in November 2017 and construction began in August 2020.

The project was made in partnership with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA), the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), and Lehi City, along with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s TIGER Grant program.

“The $6.3 million bridge is part of a $20 million grant awarded to UTA from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” according to city officials.

The $20 million grant will focus on enhancing public safety and better access to public/alternative forms of transportation, UTA says.

UTA also says, “The projects are also designed to improve air quality by making it easier for residents to leave their cars at home as they travel to and from public transportation.”

The new pedestrian bridge is part of many larger planned state-wide infrastructure projects in 2021.

Throughout the state in 2021, UDOT says it will be working on 185 projects with a value of $3.45 billion over the life of the projects, many of which will span multiple years.

Planned improvements range from repaving rural highways to building freeway-style interchanges and widening, repaving, demolishing, and building bridges.

The Lehi Bridge will host an opening ceremony this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with city officials and the Lehi City Mayor.