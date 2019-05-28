Local News

Video shows Alex Whipple the morning of Lizzy's disappearance

LOGAN, City (ABC4 News)- New video obtained by ABC4 shows Alex Whipple at 6:46 a.m. on the morning of May 25th.

Police confirm the man in the video is Alex.

The video was taken a few blocks from the girl's home on 100 South. The viewer that sent in the video says his pants are soaked from the knee down, but police were not able to confirm that detail.

The Logan City Police Department also released surveillance photos Tuesday of Whipple walking out of a store on the southwest side of Cache County, but police have not said exactly what store the video was taken from.

During a press conference held Tuesday, Chief Jensen said they have DNA evidence that has positively linked Elizabeth to her uncle, Alex Whipple and do believe she was possibly 'hurt'. 

Chief Jensen said they have spent thousands of hours with hundreds of searchers in their attempt to locate the young girl. 

Whipple was located about 10 miles from the home and authorities have searched most of the entire area where they believe Whipple traveled that morning. 

Chief Jensen said law enforcement have received hundreds of tips, some credible and some not. They feel the pace is progressing as expected, and they will continue their search.

Search and Rescue crews were digging through compost piles with pitchforks and shovels Tuesday morning and Cadaver dogs were on scene searching wood chip piles south of Logan.

They are also asking for people to search their surveillance cameras for footage of him.

Whipple was booked into jail over the weekend in connection with her disappearance. According to arresting documents, when officers found him he had a metal baseball bat tucked in his back pocket and hidden in his jacket along his back. He was also found with paraphernalia, drugs, and an unopened can of beer.

Whipple appeared in court Tuesday afternoon where his attorney argued he should get normal bail based on the fact that he hasn't been charged but the Judge denied the request.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 3. 

Lizzy has still not been found.

Police are asking those who live or work in the Southwest part of Logan or along the area of 1200 West between Nibley and Hyrum, to check their yards, buildings, containers and garbage cans for anything they don't recognize.

Those who have information are asked to call police at 435-753-7555.

 

