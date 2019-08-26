New victim comes forward after recent child sex abuse case dismissed

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Another alleged victim of a man convicted of child sex abuse has come forward after seeing a news report that his most recent child sex abuse case was dismissed.

A 35-year-old woman told police she noticed a news article posted to the Sanpete Messenger about John Thomas Winter, now 48, who had faced child sex abuse charges in 2016 but was dismissed due to issues reaching the 9-year-old victim or the victim’s mother.

Had Winter been convicted, he would have faced life in prison due to his previous child sex crime convictions.

The woman told police Winter had sexually abused her multiple times when she was five or six years old, sometime between August 1988 and August 1990 at a home in Magna.

The woman described several instances where he would touch her inappropriately and make her do things sexually with him.

Documents state the girl told a friend about the alleged abuse. That friend was able to recall those conversations during a recent interview with the police.

Winter was also convicted in 2007 of first-degree felony attempted aggravated sex abuse of a child and was given a one-year sentence, three years probation and was not required to register as a sex offender.

A background check on Winter shows he was also arrested in 2015 for aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child and in 2011 for theft.

Winter’s new charges include first-degree felony sodomy on a child and aggravated sex abuse of a child and second-degree felony sex abuse of a child.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

