UTAH (ABC4) – With wrong-way drivers and speed-related crashes causing a ruckus on Utah roads, it may be helpful to know some of the new traffic laws the state has enacted to keep streets safe.

All of the laws listed below relate directly to speeding.

Speed contests, better known as “street racing” or “burnouts” are now a Class A misdemeanor. This means participants can face a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail. Your car will also be “State Tax impounded” — which costs $400 to get released, plus whatever towing and yard storage fees apply.

If your car is involved in a street race, your car is now subject to seizure, which means you will lose your car forever.

For those who are traveling 105 mph or greater on any highway in Utah, it is considered reckless driving — a Class B misdemeanor. This means a possible fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Reckless driving is showing a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, according to Ogden Police.

The Utah speed code law was reclassified last month.