New Utah law gives inmates option to continue taking contraceptives

(ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill into law Tuesday requiring that jails provide prisoners with the option to continue certain methods of contraception.

(Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)

House Bill 102, sponsored by Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost, requires that each individual admitted to jail be presented during the intake process with the option of continuing medically prescribed contraceptives.

Prior to this law, county jails were required to continue any prescribed medications for prisoners being admitted. The exceptions were controlled substances and contraceptive medications, Rep. Dailey-Provost, told lawmakers during the 2021 Legislative Session.

The methods of contraception that apply under this law include oral and injectable contraceptives or an intrauterine device if the prisoner experiences adverse effects when using oral or injectable contraceptives.

The law states that a sheriff can provide a generic form of an oral or injectable contraceptive. The Department of Health will cover the cost of providing these services to prisoners.

The law also provides a sunset date and makes technical changes to the previous law. Gov. Cox signed this bill into law, along with 171 others on Tuesday.

Visit utah.gov for more information about contraception for inmates under the newly passed law.

The full text of the law is provided below.