New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town.

Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT.

A grand opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday including free food samples and attendance by Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer, players and coaches from Utah Warriors Rugby team, Dell Loy Hanson, president of Wasatch Commercial Builders, and CEO of Lee’s Marketplace, Jonathan Badger.

The company says this new store will be the furthest south they’ve expanded since opening in 1981. The new store will be joining six other existing locations along the Wasatch Front and in Northern Utah.

“The dream of opening this store in this scenic and growing location in the south valley has been in the works for more than two years,” said Jonathan Badger. “With roots in Cache Valley, we are constantly being asked to bring our fresh food, specialty items, and unmatched friendly service to people throughout Utah who are familiar with the Lee’s experience. Whether visiting up north or attending Utah State in Logan, we have built a beloved brand. We’re confident the word will spread, and Lee’s will become the local favorite for Herriman residents and families.”