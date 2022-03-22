TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A new Utah-based farming store is opening in Box Elder County.

IFA Country Store will be opening its newest location in Tremonton located at 440 West Main Street.

The store boasts 25,874 square feet and will be celebrating its grand opening on March 24-26.

Opening events include free hot dogs, store discounts, product demonstrations and training, and multiple prize drawings throughout the store.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to our new location,” said Jeni Aiken, Tremonton IFA Country Store Branch Manager. “With our larger space, we’re able to better serve the needs of our community.”

The company says the new store will serve a region that has long been associated with the Intermountain Farmer’s Association (IFA).

Founded in Utah in 1923, the IFA is a farmers cooperative aiming to “manufacture and distribute products, and deliver services to the agricultural community that are reasonably priced and professionally managed,” according to the company.

The Tremonton store will be the company’s 23rd location in the Intermountain West spanning states such as Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah.

The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

