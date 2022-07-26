SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) celebrated the opening of a new TRAX station in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The new TRAX station is located near the intersection of 600 South and Main Street, and is officially called the “600 South Station.”

It is located adjacent to the Ballpark, Central Ninth, and Central City neighborhoods.

The station is part of UTA’s long-term plan for its light rail system, and will provide increased access to the city’s expanding urban core. The new station currently serves UTA’s Blue, Green, and Red lines.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new station,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “It’s a stone’s throw from three neighborhoods and will serve as a bridge to and from Downtown, providing even more access to opportunity. The continued expansion of public transportation is a critical piece of how we continue to strive toward equitable economic development in our growing city.”

(Courtesy of Mayor Erin Mendenhall)

“This project was truly one of collaboration. Local government agencies and developers were brought together by a shared goal to address the evolving transportation needs of our rapidly growing City, and the Wasatch Front at large. We’re immensely proud of what this partnership has accomplished and the public benefit that it will provide,” said Carlton Christensen, Chair of the UTA Board of Trustees. “It’s incredibly exciting to see this project come to fruition as riders board and disembark TRAX here at our newest station.”

The station design includes a public artwork titled “The Crossing” by local artist Jiyoun Lee-Lodge that was curated by the Salt Lake City Public Art Program, a service of the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

“The Crossing” joins a collection of existing public artworks located at UTA transit stations throughout Salt Lake City.