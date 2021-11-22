New traffic pattern coming to part of I-215 ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new traffic pattern is coming to a portion of I-215 in Salt Lake City.

In early November, crews finished reconstructing the median of I-215 between 3800 South and 4500 South, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Now, a new traffic pattern is coming to southbound I-215 between 3800 South to 4500 South for reconstruction in this section. The split is scheduled to begin overnight as early as Tuesday, November 23, and will be in place Wednesday morning, weather permitting. Travel lanes will remain in this pattern through early 2022.

To navigate the new traffic pattern, UDOT says drivers should follow posted signs and message boards. If you need to exit southbound I-215 at 3900 South or 4500 South, you should remain in the right two lanes. Through traffic can use all travel lanes.

Below is a guide on how to navigate the lane split.

When approaching the lane split, UDOT encourages planning ahead, as making last-minute lane changes before the lanes split is a safety hazard.

Trucks will be frequently entering and exiting the work zone from the left lanes of I-80 and I-215. There will be a reduced speed limit in the area.