New traffic pattern coming to I-15 in Davis, Weber counties

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – If you travel between Roy and Clearfield on I-15, you may want to plan ahead for a new traffic pattern.

As early as Tuesday, the southbound lane split between 5600 South in Roy to 650 North in Clearfield will be removed. The split was installed to accommodate bridge work and widening in the median of I-15. Once it is removed, there will be three southbound lanes in this segment of I-15.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the southbound Express Lane in this area will be opened in the coming months after the Union Pacific Railroad bridge is completed.

If you are driving in the area, UDOT warns lane reductions will take place on I-15 between Roy and Clearfield from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday as crews remove the lane split.

“The removal of the southbound lane split is the result of significant progress on the project,” says Brett Slater, UDOT I-15 Express Lanes project manager. “Drivers can expect to benefit from the new Express Lane in the coming months.”

The northbound lane split is still in place for the bridge replacement and widening at 200 South. This is expected to be removed in a couple of months.

UDOT is currently extending the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. The project is intended to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15.

More improvements include new bridges at Church Street and 200 South, wider bridges and deck replacements at five locations, new ramp meters, other ramp improvements, and concrete panel replacement from Hill Field Road to I-84.

Construction began in May 2019 and is scheduled to finish this fall. For the latest project information, visit UDOT’s website.