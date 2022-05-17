SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On May 18, 2022, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will place a new time capsule at the Utah State Capitol to replace the one from April 4, 1914.

The new time capsule will be filled with items “representing the Utah of today.” The collection has been curated by the Governor’s Office, the Utah House of Representatives, the Utah Senate, and the Capitol Preservation Board. It will be placed at the cornerstone of the Utah State Capitol.

This new capsule will not be opened for 100 years, until 2122.

(Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

The time capsule event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 18, 2022. Gov. Cox will speak, while the ceremony will be accompanied by the Farmington High School band.

The time capsule will contain items ranging from letters, video messages, books, photos, license plates, and more. Specifically, it will also include memorabilia representing COVID-19 in Utah.

Details about the contents of the capsule will remain secret until it is opened in 2122.