Enhanced services coming to Salt Lake City after newly-approved budget

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Salt Lake City Council approved more than $300 Million for its next budget. The budget is expected to enhance several services in the city including transportation, affordable housing, and public safety.

“Within that will be some pay raises for city employees, about two percent to keep up with the cost of living,” said Matthew Rojas with the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office.

City council will be sending nearly $129,000 in restoring some homeless services.

Rojas said, “That is really important for the city because we want to make sure as a city even though we are shifting our dynamic and moving to the new resource center model, that we are staying on top of that in the short term.”

Over $2.5 million will go to affordable housing and loan programs throughout the city.

City Council said that money will go through the Redevelopment Agency. The move is making the mayor’s office explore its options.

“We are a little concerned, we heard from our community advocates who do a lot of affordable housing that this would slow down the processing in getting the funds,” said Rojas.

Get ready to see more construction barrels on city streets because of an investment in transportation.

“$21 million set aside for road maintenance projects. This is on top of the money we are going to be drawing down from the $87 million bond that voters approved. So you are going to see a lot of road projects coming up,” he said.

There will be a minor adjustment to parking downtown. Parking fees will go up to $2.25 an hour. The city is also excited about a new 7-day bus network.

“In August, we are going to launch three new high-frequency network bus lines. That is all apart of funding from last year and this year,” he says. “15 minute or better service Monday – Saturday, and for the first time ever Sunday service.”

Expect to see more first responders on Salt Lake City streets.

Captain Adam Archuleta with Salt Lake City Fire Department told ABC4 News, “Six new firefighters will be hired and go straight into operations. This is an exciting time for the department.”

Salt Lake City police will be getting nearly two dozen new officers with the budget.

“Giving us more officers, that is awesome. We need those officers, and then on top of it, keeping us competitive with other agencies through our pay, and hopefully being able to retain our officers because of that,” said Det. Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City police.

SLCPD will also get more civilian analysts, case managers, social workers, and techs.

There will be new body cameras issued to the department, along with hybrid police cruisers.

Rojas added, “Again we can’t thank the residents of Salt Lake City enough for doing the sales tax a year and a half ago funding our future, it is really making a difference in roads, in law enforcement, in affordable housing, and transit. Those are things you are going to see starting this year.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:



