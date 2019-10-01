New tech center helps teens to explore, engage in new technologies

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new Best Buy Teen Tech Center opened in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, allowing for kids to get hands-on experience using the latest technology.

Stated in a press release, the new center brings creative learning opportunities to teens in South Salt Lake.

“The Teen Tech Center is the first in Utah and is an innovative space where teens can get hands-on experience using the latest technology to bring reality to their artistic dreams,” states the release. “Teens will be able to unleash their creative juices in new recording and editing studio, bring designs to life using the 3-D printer, learn the latest computer design software, and much more.”

Located at Columbus Community Center at 2531 S. 400 East, the city of South Salt Lake’s says the new center carries on their tradition of investing in youth.

“This newest Promise SSL addition engages a segment of the youth population that may have outgrown traditional after school programs,” states the release. “The Teen Tech Center offers a place for teens to expand their skills and gain a competitive edge as they venture out into the workforce.”

The Teen Tech Center was made possible through a grant from Best Buy who partners with local communities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico to create opportunities to give local teens the tools they need to compete in the careers of tomorrow.

During the grand opening event SSL Mayor Cherie Wood, along with Best Buy District Manager Bryan Dee, and Teen Tech Center Coordinator Kayla Mayers joined local teens to talk about the benefits of the new Teen Tech Center for the community.

The city’s Promise South Salt Lake program is nationally recognized for supporting youth and families in the pursuit of education, safe neighborhoods, good health and prosperity. www.sslc.com or at facebook.com/southsaltlakecity.

