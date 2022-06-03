OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Local residents can look forward to the debut of a brand new housing complex in Orem.

“The Green on Campus Drive” is a new state-of-the-art community geared toward students attending Utah Valley University (UVU).

The new building celebrated its grand opening on June 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The complex spans five buildings and boasts over 1,600 beds in fully-furnished apartments. Residents can choose from multiple configurations ranging from a studio to four bedrooms.

Residents will enjoy free parking, a fully-equipped fitness center, outdoor pool, three year-round hot tubs, sand volleyball court, theater room, multi-purpose game room, computer lab, conference room and more.

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)

(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)



(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)



(Courtes(Courtesy of The Green at Campus Drive)y of The Green at Campus Drive)

“What makes this project so great is all of the input and insight we received from neighbors, the Alpine School District, Orem City, traffic engineers and so many others,” said Taylor Woodbury, chief operating officer at Woodbury Corporation. “Changing the size of the parking garage, rethinking the most efficient access to the project, improving traffic flow around nearby schools – these and more were all thoughtful ideas from the above mentioned that make The Green a true community project.”

Nearby traffic improvements have also been made in conjunction with the complex including:

New pedestrian tunnel under Campus Drive

New traffic signal at Lakeridge Junior High with a reconfigured entry for safety and efficiency

Additional parking on the north side of the junior high

Widened turn lane on 960 South

“The benefits that community members enjoy today as a result of this project far outweigh any difficulties we faced during the entitlement and approval processes,” said Cameron Gunter, founder and CEO of PEG Companies. “From the many traffic improvements, we brought to the area to helping fill a major need for more student housing at UVU, we are excited to celebrate the efforts of so many now paying off.”

For more details on the new complex, click here.