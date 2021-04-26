New state crime lab opens in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety has officially opened a Southern Utah branch of a state crime lab in Cedar City.

The cutting of this crime scene tape at the new State Crime Lab in Cedar City is something local law enforcement officials say they’ve been looking forward to.

“We interact with the lab on a routine basis, we’re mailing evidence up to the state crime lab sometimes two and three times a week,” says Cedar City police chief, Darin Adams.

Now, Southern Utah officials say they can avoid a long drive and lessen wait times for lab results. It will also bring more jobs to the area.

“The crime scenes that we process, to bring in DNA evidence can be sent here, instead of sent to the Salt Lake lab,” says Adams.

Officials from the Department of Public Safety say it will bring state resources directly to Southern Utah.

“We’ll be able to provide case consults in person, we’ll be able to testify in cases down here,” says Amy Lightfoot, the director of bureau forensics services for UDPS.

The lab will not only be a help locally, but it will also help crime processes for the state.

“We’ll be able to expand our biology services in particular in processing DNA,” says Lightfoot.

Officials say this new crime lab will support victims, law enforcement, and residents in Utah.