New species of dinosaur fossils discovered in Utah unveiled at Natural History Museum of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Scientists unveiled a new species of dinosaur discovered in the early 1990s in Utah’s Dinosaur National Monument on Friday.

They named the dinosaur the Allosaurus jimmadseni.

The meat-eating dinosaur inhabited the flood plains of western North America during the Late Jurassic Period, between 157-152 million years ago. Scientists say it is geologically the oldest species of Allosaurus, predating the more well-known state fossil of Utah, Allosaurus fragilis.

The name Allosaurus translates as “different reptile,” and the second part, jimmadseni, honors Utah State Paleontologist James H. Madsen Jr.

The beast had two legs with long forelimbs and sharp, recurved claws that were likely used for grasping prey. It had a large head full of 80 sharp teeth.

Fossils of the new species were on display at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

You can watch the full news conference via the player below.

Courtesy: Natural History Museum

