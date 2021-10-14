New search effort planned, reward offered to find Tooele man last seen in summer

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a missing Utah man last seen this summer, and the community is invited to help during an upcoming search event. A Utah group aimed at solving cold cases, including this man’s disappearance, is also offering a reward if he is found.

On June 25, 2021, 32-year-old Rick Morris of Tooele City disappeared. Two days later, police asked for the community’s help to locate Rick, saying they were concerned because he had left behind personal belongings, including his diabetic medication.

Rick is described as 6’1″ with black hair, hazel eyes, and weighs about 150 pounds.

For weeks, detectives and other volunteers continued searching for Rick. They recanvassed the area around his home and searched various areas in Middle Canyon into July.

Rick’s sister, Mariah, spoke with ABC4’s Marco Ortiz in July, saying the day he disappeared, her brother had recorded a low blood sugar. When their mother went to check on him early that morning, he was gone. You can watch the full story below:

A Facebook page has been created to help find Rick Morris.

On Saturday, October 16, organizers are holding a search for Rick in Tooele County. According to the event details shared on Facebook, the search will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Search efforts will include neighborhood canvassing, walking, hiking, drones, ATVs, and horses.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a $10,000 reward for information “directly leading to closure in Rick’s case or his location.” If you have any information, you can contact the Cold Case Coalition at 385-CLUE-313 (385-258-3313).

Below is a poster about the reward and search for Rick.

Missing person poster for Rick Morris (Utah Cold Case Coalition)

The search control center will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1030 South 900 West in Tooele. If you are interested in joining the search, organizers ask you to pre-register here.

