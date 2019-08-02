New school to save money and be more energy efficient

ROY (ABC4 News) – Roy Junior High School will be the first school in Utah to build with insulated concrete forms that will make the school safe for students and save taxpayer money.

School officials say they are doing this to cut back in costs.

They say on average a school pays more than $7,000 a month in energy bills.

School officials say this will help save money on energy and keep the school safe in the event of a fire and natural disasters.

The special concrete will also reduce sound transfer between classrooms, the gymnasium, cafeteria, and music rooms providing students with a quieter learning environment.

