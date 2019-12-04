New Salt Lake Temple renovation renderings released

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Prior to the closure of The Salt Lake Temple for construction at the end of 2019, temple officials of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released rendering renovations Wednesday.

“We are working hard to prepare for the beginning of construction in a few short weeks,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department. “The four additional renderings released today indicate the careful and elegant approach we are taking in the renovation of this house of the Lord. We also look forward to welcoming many visitors to Temple Square during the next few years to witness this historic renovation.”

Creation Room

Garden Room

World Room

Temple Lower Grand Hall

The temple will close for four years on December 29, 2019. After it closes, crews will work to secure the construction area with a fence. In the middle of January 2020, the South Visitors’ Center and portions of the south Temple Square wall will be demolished, according to church officials.

A statement released by the church says temple renovation will involve replacing the historic building’s aging mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as a significant seismic upgrade to help the building withstand a large-magnitude earthquake.

Renovating the Salt Lake Temple also requires careful historical considerations, church officials say. The building, which took 40 years to construct and was first dedicated in 1893, will be preserved and, in some cases, restored to its original design and feel.

To read more about the renderings and church renovations click here.

