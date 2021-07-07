New Salt Lake City park completes construction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new park in Salt Lake City has completed construction.

Salt Lake City officials announced the completion of the new Three Creeks Confluence Park on Wednesday.

The park is located at 950 W. and 1300 S. in the city’s west side Glendale neighborhood.

The site has multiple eye-catching features, including a restored creek channel and two new pedestrian bridges that will offer improved access to the Jordan Parkway, the city’s largest multi-use urban trail, according to city officials.

“This new one-acre urban open space not only highlights these forgotten streams that flow within our city, but more importantly, it provides an accessible, safe, and vibrant gathering place for our residents on the westside and beyond to explore and enjoy,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The bridges in the park are lined with over 20 pieces of public art from Utah-based artists that city officials say “speak to Salt Lake City’s waterways, the natural life they support, and the communities that live in the Glendale.”

The city will be hosting a celebration for the community at the new park on Friday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring live music and food trucks.