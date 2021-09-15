New Salt Lake City apartment community under construction

A rendering of the exterior of Alta Gateway II, a new apartment community coming to Salt Lake City. (Wood Partners/BCW Global)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new residential community is coming to Salt Lake City.

Construction is currently underway on Alta Gateway II, a development by Wood Partners that will offer 288 apartment homes once completed. One, two, and three-bedroom floor plans will be available when construction is complete, expected in 2023.

According to Wood Partners, the units at Alta Gateway II will feature industrial accents, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer sets, and full-tile bathtub surrounds. Amenities include a club room, a resort-style pool and lounge area, an outdoor fireplace, and an outdoor kitchen area.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on Wood Partner’s newest property in Utah, Alta Gateway II,” says Marcus Robinson, Director of Development for Utah at Wood Partners. “As the area continues to grow and prosper, we are very much looking forward to adding Alta Gateway II as our second community in the area to provide top-quality living options for residents converging on this fantastic neighborhood.”

The construction is underway at West 100 South. Alta Gateway II will be a short walk from Vivint Arena as well.