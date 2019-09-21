New Rio Grande sign installed in downtown Salt Lake City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –   An iconic landmark in the Salt Lake City skyline made its way back after some much-needed repairs.

  Crews raised the new Rio Grande sign and placed it on top of “The Depot” early Friday afternoon.

That has been home to some form of the Rio Grande sign since 1940.

The most recent version of the sign was in disrepair and has now been replaced along with added support to make it more accessible for maintenance issues.

“We wanted to make sure we preserved the essence of what the old sign was to the city which is sort of an iconic. It’s on the western side of downtown, it sort of shines over downtown,” said Josh Loftin with the Department of Heritage and Arts.

The main goal for the new double-sided sign is to welcome people traveling to Salt Lake City bridge the gap between downtown and the west side of the city.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Mid-Life Blood Pressure Linked to Later-Life Brain Function

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mid-Life Blood Pressure Linked to Later-Life Brain Function"

911 dispatchers use innovative approach to respond to domestic violence calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 dispatchers use innovative approach to respond to domestic violence calls"

Video shows moment National Guard finds missing kayakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment National Guard finds missing kayakers"

Lost kayaker rescue 6pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost kayaker rescue 6pm"

Earthlings descend on tiny Nevada town for ‘Storm Area 51’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earthlings descend on tiny Nevada town for ‘Storm Area 51’"

Make-A-Wish Drive for Wishes campaign, driving through Utah to grant wishes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make-A-Wish Drive for Wishes campaign, driving through Utah to grant wishes"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories